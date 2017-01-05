Threaded by AsylumGuido 1000 Posts + Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: Bossier City, LA Posts: 4,542

Why aren't the New Orleans Saints playing in more primetime games?







June 30, 2017 by Treasure Washington



As the New Orleans Saints continue to prepare for their 2017 season, their Monday Night Football matchup against the Minnesota Vikings is only 73 days away.



Unfortunately for Saints fans, their team’s next primetime game will be on December 7 when they go on the road to face the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football.



This will be the first time since 2000 that the Saints will not have a primetime game at home. A lot of memorable events for the Saints have happened in home primetime games.



For example, Drew Brees put on an aerial show against the New England Patriots by throwing five touchdown passes in a 2009 Monday Night Football game. The Patriots had a perfect season and went to the Super Bowl two years earlier, but they did not show up when it mattered and the Saints won the game easily, 38-17. That win eventually propelled the Saints to the NFC’s No. 1 seed and their first Super Bowl title.



Many of Brees’ records and milestones also took place on primetime television. In 2011, he made his mark on Dan Marino‘s single-season passing yard record in a Monday night game against the Falcons. On a Sunday night game against the then-San Diego Chargers a year later, he broke Johnny Unitas‘ record for the most consecutive games with a touchdown pass.



And finally, in a Sunday night game against the Dallas Cowboys in 2015, Brees threw his 400th touchdown pass on the very first play of an overtime win. Brees has thrown 65 touchdown passes since that game and is very close to hitting the 500 mark later this season.



In 2015, the number of primetime games that the Saints played in from the previous season reduced from 5 to 3. Last season, that number went down again to 2. It’s definitely a head-scratching moment, and many Saints fans want more answers of that being the case.



