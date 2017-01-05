|
Recent outburst from Sammy Watkins reveals quite a bit. Twitter One of the better comments below: If you strictly compare the big numbers you see for an NBA contract to NFL contracts, it is apples and oranges. There are far ...
|
|
|07-03-2017, 08:50 AM
|#1
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,496
Blog Entries: 29
NFL Salaries
Recent outburst from Sammy Watkins reveals quite a bit.
One of the better comments below:
I sure hope the Saints don't have Sammy Watkins like head cases on the team.
