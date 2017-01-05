Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Drew Brees can break Brett Favres career completions record in*2017

#1
SaintsWillWin
 
Drew Brees can break Brett Favres career completions record in*2017
With 5,836 career completions, Brees is behind only Peyton Manning (6,125) and Favre. If Brees completes 465 passes this season, hell break Favres record. Thats definitely doable for Brees, who completed 471 passes last year.

Drew Brees can break Brett Favre’s career completions record in 2017 | ProFootballTalk
Re: Drew Brees can break Brett Favres career completions record in*2017
Originally Posted by WhoDat!656
With 5,836 career completions, Brees is behind only Peyton Manning (6,125) and Favre. If Brees completes 465 passes this season, hell break Favres record. Thats definitely doable for Brees, who completed 471 passes last year.

Drew Brees can break Brett Favres career completions record in 2017 | ProFootballTalk
Just imagine how many he will have when he finally retires in four or five years. He will hold the vast majority of all QB records. As a Saints' QB.
Re: Drew Brees can break Brett Favres career completions record in*2017
Originally Posted by AsylumGuido
Just imagine how many he will have when he finally retires in four or five years. He will hold the vast majority of all QB records. As a Saints' QB.
Finally a Saints player in the "good side" of an NFL record lol
