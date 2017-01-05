|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; With 5,836 career completions, Brees is behind only Peyton Manning (6,125) and Favre. If Brees completes 465 passes this season, hell break Favres record. Thats definitely doable for Brees, who completed 471 passes last year. Drew Brees can break Brett ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|07-03-2017, 03:30 PM
|#1
|
SaintsWillWin
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,491
|
Drew Brees can break Brett Favres career completions record in*2017
With 5,836 career completions, Brees is behind only Peyton Manning (6,125) and Favre. If Brees completes 465 passes this season, hell break Favres record. Thats definitely doable for Brees, who completed 471 passes last year.
Drew Brees can break Brett Favre’s career completions record in 2017 | ProFootballTalk
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|07-03-2017, 03:37 PM
|#2
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 4,579
|
Re: Drew Brees can break Brett Favres career completions record in*2017
Originally Posted by WhoDat!656Just imagine how many he will have when he finally retires in four or five years. He will hold the vast majority of all QB records. As a Saints' QB.
|07-03-2017, 03:40 PM
|#3
|
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 6,813
|
Re: Drew Brees can break Brett Favres career completions record in*2017
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83308-drew-brees-can-break-brett-favre-s-career-completions-record-2017-a.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|Drew Brees can break Brett Favres career completions record in*2017
|This thread
|Refback
|07-03-2017 03:45 PM
|1