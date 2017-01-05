AsylumGuido 1000 Posts +

Re: Drew Brees can break Brett Favres career completions record in*2017



Drew Brees can break Brett Favres career completions record in 2017 | ProFootballTalk With 5,836 career completions, Brees is behind only Peyton Manning (6,125) and Favre. If Brees completes 465 passes this season, hell break Favres record. Thats definitely doable for Brees, who completed 471 passes last year. Just imagine how many he will have when he finally retires in four or five years. He will hold the vast majority of all QB records. As a Saints' QB. dizzle88 likes this.