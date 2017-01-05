Beastmode 1000 Posts +

Willie Snead His production should go up some with Cooks gone but I don't think it's a given. He lacks the speed and agility of say a Jamison Crowder and the deep routes likely go to Ginn. Then with AP, probably shortens the field more and less targets around the GL.



I'm guessing he stays around 15% of the offense with slightly more success.