|07-04-2017, 09:45 AM
|#1
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 4,659
Willie Snead
His production should go up some with Cooks gone but I don't think it's a given. He lacks the speed and agility of say a Jamison Crowder and the deep routes likely go to Ginn. Then with AP, probably shortens the field more and less targets around the GL.
I'm guessing he stays around 15% of the offense with slightly more success.
