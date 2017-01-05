Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Wanted to wish you guys &amp; gals a Happy, Safe Fourth of July!!! Appreciate each and every one of you, especially Halo &amp; his krewe... Great country that we can openly posts our different opinions, thoughts, and perspectives about something ...

Happy Fourth of July, Black & Gold!
Wanted to wish you guys & gals a Happy, Safe Fourth of July!!! Appreciate each and every one of you, especially Halo & his krewe...

Great country that we can openly posts our different opinions, thoughts, and perspectives about something like Saints Football because our Forefathers Declared a new, Independent Nation...

God Bless each of you and God Bless the New Orleans Saints this season...

Re: Happy Fourth of July, Black & Gold!
One other thing...

