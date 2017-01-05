Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Second "Greatest" Coach in Saints History Still Bitter

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter...

Second "Greatest" Coach in Saints History Still Bitter
Re: Second "Greatest" Coach in Saints History Still Bitter
This is will be another piece of evidence in the case that Mora's ego became bigger than the team everywhere he's been...

Though this instance was in Indy, he's still showing he's a selfish ***** by not being there to support Peyton Manning who invited him...
