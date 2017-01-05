Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page This Ain't No Place For A Hero

This Ain't No Place For A Hero

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; I know... almost 4 years and 2 injuries ago. But man, if the Saints can get 50% of that... Adrian Peterson - This Ain&#39;t No Place For A Hero - YouTube Adrian Peterson - This Ain&#39;t No Place For A ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 07-07-2017, 06:32 PM   #1
Merces Letifer
 
Join Date: Dec 2004
Posts: 3,981
This Ain't No Place For A Hero
I know... almost 4 years and 2 injuries ago. But man, if the Saints can get 50% of that...
Tobias-Reiper is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 07-07-2017, 06:46 PM   #2
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 4,668
Re: This Ain't No Place For A Hero
Good for a dozen plays a game. Maybe even take over a couple. Main thing is we upgraded from Hightower on paper. Highlight reel likely gets a little longer. Anything more we hit pay dirt. Anything less still a good move.
Beastmode is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« 2017 New Orleans Saints: Roster Outlook | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83343-aint-no-place-hero.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
This Ain't No Place For A Hero This thread Refback 07-07-2017 06:48 PM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:09 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts