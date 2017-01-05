|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; I know... almost 4 years and 2 injuries ago. But man, if the Saints can get 50% of that... Adrian Peterson - This Ain't No Place For A Hero - YouTube Adrian Peterson - This Ain't No Place For A ...
|07-07-2017, 06:32 PM
Merces Letifer
Join Date: Dec 2004
Posts: 3,981
This Ain't No Place For A Hero
I know... almost 4 years and 2 injuries ago. But man, if the Saints can get 50% of that...
|07-07-2017, 06:46 PM
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 4,668
Re: This Ain't No Place For A Hero
Good for a dozen plays a game. Maybe even take over a couple. Main thing is we upgraded from Hightower on paper. Highlight reel likely gets a little longer. Anything more we hit pay dirt. Anything less still a good move.
