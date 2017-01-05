Rugby Saint II Bounty Money $$$

Join Date: Oct 2008 Location: 5800 Airline Dr. Metairie, LA. Posts: 15,099

Re: Just one thing......



Your opinions vary quite a bit from most folks on the bng. You express yourself as if you are being personally attacked over your opinions rather than accept the fact that this is a discussion board. Some people here do get tired of the personal tone you use when discussing our beloved Saints.



You have your right to your opinions. But because nothing you say makes sense to a whole lot of folks doesn't mean that we aren't trying. Maybe you should entertain listening to the other posters rather than defending your opinions with countless threads about poor me. You are not being singled out!Your opinions vary quite a bit from most folks on the bng. You express yourself as if you are being personally attacked over your opinions rather than accept the fact thatSome people here do get tired of the personal tone you use when discussing our beloved Saints.You have your right to your opinions. But because nothing you say makes sense to a whole lot of folks doesn't mean that we aren't trying. Maybe you should entertain listening to the other posters rather than defending your opinions with countless threads about poor me.