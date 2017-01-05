Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Just one thing......

Just one thing......

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; I have come to terms with this fanbase. I don't respect it and that's fine but if you are going to correct me then be sure to correct someone else who says something off the mark. I'm the one that ...

Like Tree2Likes
  • 1 Post By |Mitch|
  • 1 Post By dam1953

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 07-09-2017, 01:14 PM   #1
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 3,573
Just one thing......
I have come to terms with this fanbase. I don't respect it and that's fine but if you are going to correct me then be sure to correct someone else who says something off the mark. I'm the one that constantly gets attacked and this last one was because I responded to someone else's opinion rather than fact.
WillSaints81 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 07-09-2017, 01:21 PM   #2
10000 POST CLUB
 
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Alexandria, La
Posts: 10,497
Re: Just one thing......
And this required it's own thread? This should have been handled in a private message; just sayin'...
saintfan likes this.
|Mitch| is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 07-09-2017, 01:37 PM   #3
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 4,673
Re: Just one thing......
Beastmode is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 07-09-2017, 02:06 PM   #4
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: SW Ohio
Posts: 1,617
Re: Just one thing......
https://www.google.com/search?q=tiny...ITcBCC7PQNIOM:
AsylumGuido likes this.
dam1953 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 07-09-2017, 02:08 PM   #5
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: San Francisco, CA
Posts: 12,821
Blog Entries: 5
Re: Just one thing......
saintfan is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 07-09-2017, 02:16 PM   #6
Bounty Money $$$
 
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: 5800 Airline Dr. Metairie, LA.
Posts: 15,099
Re: Just one thing......
You are not being singled out!

Your opinions vary quite a bit from most folks on the bng. You express yourself as if you are being personally attacked over your opinions rather than accept the fact that this is a discussion board. Some people here do get tired of the personal tone you use when discussing our beloved Saints.

You have your right to your opinions. But because nothing you say makes sense to a whole lot of folks doesn't mean that we aren't trying. Maybe you should entertain listening to the other posters rather than defending your opinions with countless threads about poor me.
There Are Two Kinds Of People In This
World
Being A Rugby Player Is Better Than Both Of Them
Rugby Saint II is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Sheldon Rankins has chance to be more effective than Nick Fairley | This Ain't No Place For A Hero »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83355-just-one-thing.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 07-09-2017 01:48 PM 1
Just one thing...... This thread Refback 07-09-2017 01:22 PM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:43 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts