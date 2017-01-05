Rugby Saint II Bounty Money $$$

Join Date: Oct 2008 Location: 5800 Airline Dr. Metairie, LA. Posts: 15,100

Best Player Or Best Veteran?



If we play Peat at LT we know what he can do which is fill in nicely. That leaves LG up in the air. With Unger missing time I wonder if the smart move is to solidify the interior and keep Peat inside to give Drew time to step up in the pocket or move Peat to the blind side?



Thoughts? I get the feeling that most people feel like the team will start Ramczyk at LT with Armstead out and that the team will continue to play Peat at LG.If we play Peat at LT we know what he can do which is fill in nicely. That leaves LG up in the air. With Unger missing time I wonder if the smart move is to solidify the interior and keep Peat inside to give Drew time to step up in the pocket or move Peat to the blind side?Thoughts? ChrisXVI likes this.