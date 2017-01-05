|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum


|07-09-2017, 05:08 PM
Best Player Or Best Veteran?
I get the feeling that most people feel like the team will start Ramczyk at LT with Armstead out and that the team will continue to play Peat at LG.
If we play Peat at LT we know what he can do which is fill in nicely. That leaves LG up in the air. With Unger missing time I wonder if the smart move is to solidify the interior and keep Peat inside to give Drew time to step up in the pocket or move Peat to the blind side?
Thoughts?
|07-09-2017, 05:40 PM
Re: Best Player Or Best Veteran?
play the best guy we can and hope that Unger is back somewhere between week 1 and 4
And I like Peat at guard, but he did pretty good filling in last year at LT. Will be interesting. Pulling for the rookie because that only helps long term
|07-09-2017, 05:42 PM
Re: Best Player Or Best Veteran?
Originally Posted by Rugby Saint IIKeep Peat at LG. Don't weaken the interior of the O-Line.
