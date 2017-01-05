|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; WTF is with the Saints getting beat like a drum on every high light reel??? It's like the NFL has no other outlet than a story about a small market historically bad defense? They rarely even mention the future HOF'er ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|07-09-2017, 08:15 PM
|#1
|
Bounty Money $$$
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: 5800 Airline Dr. Metairie, LA.
Posts: 15,102
|
Biased Mdia Blitz
WTF is with the Saints getting beat like a drum on every high light reel??? It's like the NFL has no other outlet than a story about a small market historically bad defense? They rarely even mention the future HOF'er Drew Brees or our potent offense. Apparently not much is happening in Dallas today........
This type of sensational negative journalism is what leads to clicks on some bloggers web site. ppppffffffffffttt.........
I'm an old Saints fan who has seen the lean years and watching us get picked apart on every sports channel on National TV is getting old..........
I can't wait to see Pigs Fly Again!
Edit: We are in the Dead Zone and any attempt at reporting is just lethargic...........
|
There Are Two Kinds Of People In This
World
Being A Rugby Player Is Better Than Both Of Them
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83360-biased-mdia-blitz.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|Biased Mdia Blitz
|This thread
|Refback
|07-09-2017 08:18 PM
|1