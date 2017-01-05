Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Ranking NFL linebackers by team

Ranking NFL linebackers by team

NFL rosters are essentially set until training camps open later this month. In the meantime, USA TODAY Sports has analyzed each team's depth chart and is ranking units throughout the league. Today's positional group: Linebackers

Ranking NFL linebackers by team

NFL rosters are essentially set until training camps open later this month. In the meantime, USA TODAY Sports has analyzed each team's depth chart and is ranking units throughout the league.
Today's positional group: Linebackers

1. Carolina Panthers: Nothing has stopped Luke Kuechly save injuries, which have cost him nine games since 2015. But when he's healthy, the man in the middle of Carolina's D is the current standard bearer at the position. Thomas Davis, 34, continues to do it all on the weak side, while youngster Shaq Thompson began showing why the Panthers spent a surprise first-round pick on him in 2015.

9. Atlanta Falcons: All speed, all the time. Vic Beasley led the NFL with 15½ sacks, but you can still run right at him. Rising star Deion Jones rarely left the field as a rookie. De'Vondre Campbell also started in his first year but should be wary of third-round pick Duke Riley.


13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Lavonte David would probably get a lot more press if he didn't play in Tampa. And get to know Kwon Alexander's name — his arrow keeps trending upward.


32. New Orleans Saints: Whether it's unfulfilled expectations (Stephone Anthony, Manti Te'o), injuries (Hau'oli Kikaha) or limited upside (Dannell Ellerbe, A.J. Klein, Craig Robertson), nothing much to be excited about here.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sport...hly/461050001/
Re: Ranking NFL linebackers by team
It is the writer's expectations that are limited. Let's see what Mike Nolan can do to change those limited expectations. And where is Alex Anzalone's mention?
Re: Ranking NFL linebackers by team
Our LB group is pretty awful until they prove otherwise.
