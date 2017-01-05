triman 500th Post

Here are the numbers our defense need Defense needs 9 additional ints to be leader in ints. Just 1 more every other game



To lead the league in sacks we would have to have an additional 21 that's 1.3 per game

We were sixth in recovered fumbles and need only 3 more to lead. .185 a game more

With another 139 tackles we could lead the league. 8.68 per game

Twelve more takeaways and 7 less giveaways to have the best differential.

Thirteen less PPG to be the top scoring defense

Somewhere in between these #s is what it will take to make and win the playoffs



We would have to give up 8 points a game less to be #1 in a scoring?



The God news is were second in points scored . We trailed Atlanta by 3 points and were followed by NE by two points below us.