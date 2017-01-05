|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Defense needs 9 additional ints to be leader in ints. Just 1 more every other game To lead the league in sacks we would have to have an additional 21 that's 1.3 per game We were sixth in recovered fumbles ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|07-11-2017, 05:06 PM
|#1
|
500th Post
Join Date: Mar 2003
Posts: 664
|
Here are the numbers our defense need
Defense needs 9 additional ints to be leader in ints. Just 1 more every other game
To lead the league in sacks we would have to have an additional 21 that's 1.3 per game
We were sixth in recovered fumbles and need only 3 more to lead. .185 a game more
With another 139 tackles we could lead the league. 8.68 per game
Twelve more takeaways and 7 less giveaways to have the best differential.
Thirteen less PPG to be the top scoring defense
Somewhere in between these #s is what it will take to make and win the playoffs
We would have to give up 8 points a game less to be #1 in a scoring?
The God news is were second in points scored . We trailed Atlanta by 3 points and were followed by NE by two points below us.
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|