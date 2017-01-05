Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Defense needs 9 additional ints to be leader in ints. Just 1 more every other game To lead the league in sacks we would have to have an additional 21 that's 1.3 per game We were sixth in recovered fumbles

Here are the numbers our defense need
Defense needs 9 additional ints to be leader in ints. Just 1 more every other game

To lead the league in sacks we would have to have an additional 21 that's 1.3 per game
We were sixth in recovered fumbles and need only 3 more to lead. .185 a game more
With another 139 tackles we could lead the league. 8.68 per game
Twelve more takeaways and 7 less giveaways to have the best differential.
Thirteen less PPG to be the top scoring defense
Somewhere in between these #s is what it will take to make and win the playoffs

We would have to give up 8 points a game less to be #1 in a scoring?

The God news is were second in points scored . We trailed Atlanta by 3 points and were followed by NE by two points below us.
