this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter What did they say about him pre-draft? Let's take a look at NFL.com's draft profile... Against the run, allows running backs to get on top of him and deliver the first blow. Drag down tackler without much thud. You ...
|07-11-2017, 05:12 PM
|#1
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 4,524
Vonn Bell Stat
What did they say about him pre-draft? Let's take a look at NFL.com's draft profile...
|07-11-2017, 05:43 PM
|#2
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 6,819
Re: Vonn Bell Stat
It seems as though his draft evaluation was the complete opposite of what happened, it seems his ball hawking skills need work but his tackling is on point.
