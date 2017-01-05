Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
What did they say about him pre-draft? Let's take a look at NFL.com's draft profile... Against the run, allows running backs to get on top of him and deliver the first blow. Drag down tackler without much thud.

07-11-2017, 05:12 PM
Vonn Bell Stat

What did they say about him pre-draft? Let's take a look at NFL.com's draft profile...

Against the run, allows running backs to get on top of him and deliver the first blow. Drag down tackler without much thud.
You can't play him around the line of scrimmage, but he's got instincts in coverage." -- AFC scout
Bell lacks size and isn't an aggressive tackler so he needs to prove he can run so that he locks in his draft positioning as one of the top free safeties in this draft.
07-11-2017, 05:43 PM
Re: Vonn Bell Stat
It seems as though his draft evaluation was the complete opposite of what happened, it seems his ball hawking skills need work but his tackling is on point.
