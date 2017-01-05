|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; AFC East New York Jets coach Todd Bowles is the unanimous winner here. Bowles has lost all momentum since winning 10 games in his first season. Bowles was 5-11 last year and has zero playoff appearances. Who's on the hot ...
|
|
07-12-2017
Hot Seat?
AFC East
New York Jets coach Todd Bowles is the unanimous winner here. Bowles has lost all momentum since winning 10 games in his first season. Bowles was 5-11 last year and has zero playoff appearances.
Who's on the hot seat in all eight NFL divisions -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton
