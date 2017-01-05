Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Hot Seat?

Hot Seat?

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; AFC East New York Jets coach Todd Bowles is the unanimous winner here. Bowles has lost all momentum since winning 10 games in his first season. Bowles was 5-11 last year and has zero playoff appearances. Who's on the hot ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 07-12-2017, 12:54 PM   #1
5000 POSTS! +
 
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 9,832
Hot Seat?
AFC East

New York Jets coach Todd Bowles is the unanimous winner here. Bowles has lost all momentum since winning 10 games in his first season. Bowles was 5-11 last year and has zero playoff appearances.

Who's on the hot seat in all eight NFL divisions -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton
spkb25 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Jimmy Garoppolo Saint? | Is Brees Moving Toward Free Agency? »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83386-hot-seat.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
Hot Seat? This thread Refback 07-12-2017 01:14 PM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:16 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts