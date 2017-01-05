|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Ranking the NFC South: Running backs | NOLA.com Panthers ranked #1 (NFC South) ??...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|07-13-2017, 09:16 AM
|#1
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 6,960
Blog Entries: 1
|
Ranking the NFC South: Running backs
Ranking the NFC South: Running backs | NOLA.com
Panthers ranked #1 (NFC South) ??
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|07-13-2017, 09:36 AM
|#2
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 4,650
|
Re: Ranking the NFC South: Running backs
Originally Posted by K MajorThey are apparently counting Scam Newton as a RB. The thing is that when he does become a part of the running game is when it succeeds. But that has become a double edged sword. Defenses have learned to absolutely punish Newton whenever does tuck it and run and it really affects his overall play. See last season. He is a one trick pony and the league has learned that trick. Just beat the crap out of him. Don't worry about a few flags. If you don't beat him up he'll get 15 on the ground instead.
|
I'm having that feeling again.
First Annual Black & Gold Pretend General Manager Championship
|07-13-2017, 10:12 AM
|#3
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 6,960
Blog Entries: 1
|
Re: Ranking the NFC South: Running backs
Cam took an absolute beating vs Denver last year ... I mean he was treated like one of those old school QB's out of the 70's (also see game vs AZ where Campbell almost took him out).
I just don't see Cam "the runner" as a major threat & I don't expect the refs to do him any favors (especially since he called em out mid-season) either. So that leaves Stewart and X the unknown (Christian McCaffery). I'd rank them #3 at best.
I think the filthy birds two headed monster is far more lethal & should be ranked #1 going into the 2017 season.
|
A great man is always willing to be little." - Ralph Waldo Emerson.
|07-13-2017, 10:15 AM
|#4
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2011
Location: Grand Haven, Michigan by way of a little Mississippi River town in Louisiana
Posts: 4,769
|
Re: Ranking the NFC South: Running backs
I think we could have a very good ground game. If we run a good balanced attack with quick strike potential, the O is hard on defenses. But if we have to consistantly have to play catch up because of the D, the run game is out the window.
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83399-ranking-nfc-south-running-backs.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|07-13-2017 09:43 AM
|3
|Ranking the NFC South: Running backs
|This thread
|Refback
|07-13-2017 09:27 AM
|1