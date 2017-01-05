K Major Site Donor

Re: Ranking the NFC South: Running backs Cam took an absolute beating vs Denver last year ... I mean he was treated like one of those old school QB's out of the 70's (also see game vs AZ where Campbell almost took him out).



I just don't see Cam "the runner" as a major threat & I don't expect the refs to do him any favors (especially since he called em out mid-season) either. So that leaves Stewart and X the unknown (Christian McCaffery). I'd rank them #3 at best.



I think the filthy birds two headed monster is far more lethal & should be ranked #1 going into the 2017 season.