Ranking the NFC South: Running backs

Ranking the NFC South: Running backs | NOLA.com Panthers ranked #1 (NFC South) ??

Old 07-13-2017, 09:16 AM   #1
Ranking the NFC South: Running backs
Ranking the NFC South: Running backs | NOLA.com

Panthers ranked #1 (NFC South) ??
Old 07-13-2017, 09:36 AM   #2
Re: Ranking the NFC South: Running backs
Originally Posted by K Major View Post
Ranking the NFC South: Running backs | NOLA.com

Panthers ranked #1 (NFC South) ??
They are apparently counting Scam Newton as a RB. The thing is that when he does become a part of the running game is when it succeeds. But that has become a double edged sword. Defenses have learned to absolutely punish Newton whenever does tuck it and run and it really affects his overall play. See last season. He is a one trick pony and the league has learned that trick. Just beat the crap out of him. Don't worry about a few flags. If you don't beat him up he'll get 15 on the ground instead.
Old 07-13-2017, 10:12 AM   #3
Re: Ranking the NFC South: Running backs
Cam took an absolute beating vs Denver last year ... I mean he was treated like one of those old school QB's out of the 70's (also see game vs AZ where Campbell almost took him out).

I just don't see Cam "the runner" as a major threat & I don't expect the refs to do him any favors (especially since he called em out mid-season) either. So that leaves Stewart and X the unknown (Christian McCaffery). I'd rank them #3 at best.

I think the filthy birds two headed monster is far more lethal & should be ranked #1 going into the 2017 season.
- Ralph Waldo Emerson.
Old 07-13-2017, 10:15 AM   #4
Re: Ranking the NFC South: Running backs
I think we could have a very good ground game. If we run a good balanced attack with quick strike potential, the O is hard on defenses. But if we have to consistantly have to play catch up because of the D, the run game is out the window.
