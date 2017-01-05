K Major Site Donor

Ranking the NFC South: Offensive line

By Herbie Teope

Football begins in the trenches, where mostly unassuming players on offense call home.

An offensive lineman should possess numerous traits, including intelligence, size, athleticism, strength, patience, work ethic, the ability to finish blocks and a mean streak.

When five individual players combine to form the offensive line, a good unit operates within the scheme by displaying cohesion with the ability to protect the quarterback, control time of possession and establish the run.

Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com |The Times-Picayune





