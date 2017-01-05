|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; By Herbie Teope Football begins in the trenches, where mostly unassuming players on offense call home. An offensive lineman should possess numerous traits, including intelligence, size, athleticism, strength, patience, work ethic, the ability to finish blocks and a mean streak. ...
07-14-2017, 09:56 AM
Ranking the NFC South: Offensive line
By Herbie Teope
Football begins in the trenches, where mostly unassuming players on offense call home.
An offensive lineman should possess numerous traits, including intelligence, size, athleticism, strength, patience, work ethic, the ability to finish blocks and a mean streak.
When five individual players combine to form the offensive line, a good unit operates within the scheme by displaying cohesion with the ability to protect the quarterback, control time of possession and establish the run.
Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com |The Times-Picayune
Full list of rankings:Ranking the NFC South: Offensive line | NOLA.com
