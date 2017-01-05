|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter Haha sorry guys... Had to do it! Hope no-one had a heart attack....
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|07-14-2017, 03:50 PM
|#2
|
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 9,837
|
Re: Michael Thomas Suspended First Four Games
BHAHAHAHAHA, When I saw this on twitter I shat myself until I saw he played for Rams. Nice work bro!
|07-14-2017, 04:02 PM
|#3
|
100th Post
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: ICT Kansas
Posts: 150
|
Re: Michael Thomas Suspended First Four Games
I read Michael Floyd was suspended, but I don't use a twitter.
|07-14-2017, 04:05 PM
|#4
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 4,531
|
Re: Michael Thomas Suspended First Four Games
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83415-michael-thomas-suspended-first-four-games.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|Michael Thomas Suspended First Four Games
|This thread
|Refback
|07-14-2017 03:53 PM
|1
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|07-14-2017 03:47 PM
|1
|Michael Thomas Suspended First Four Games | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|07-14-2017 03:46 PM
|4