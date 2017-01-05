Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Michael Thomas Suspended First Four Games

Michael Thomas Suspended First Four Games

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter Haha sorry guys... Had to do it! Hope no-one had a heart attack....

Like Tree2Likes
  • 2 Post By ChrisXVI

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 07-14-2017, 03:26 PM   #1
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 4,531
Michael Thomas Suspended First Four Games

Haha sorry guys... Had to do it! Hope no-one had a heart attack.
spkb25 and MatthewT like this.
ChrisXVI is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 07-14-2017, 03:50 PM   #2
5000 POSTS! +
 
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 9,837
Re: Michael Thomas Suspended First Four Games
BHAHAHAHAHA, When I saw this on twitter I shat myself until I saw he played for Rams. Nice work bro!
spkb25 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 07-14-2017, 04:02 PM   #3
100th Post
 
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: ICT Kansas
Posts: 150
Re: Michael Thomas Suspended First Four Games
I read Michael Floyd was suspended, but I don't use a twitter.
BusDriver is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 07-14-2017, 04:05 PM   #4
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 4,531
Re: Michael Thomas Suspended First Four Games
Originally Posted by BusDriver View Post
I read Michael Floyd was suspended, but I don't use a twitter.
That's right. One less weapon our week 1 opponent will have!
ChrisXVI is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« ProFootball Focus: The Elite Edge Defenders | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83415-michael-thomas-suspended-first-four-games.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
Michael Thomas Suspended First Four Games This thread Refback 07-14-2017 03:53 PM 1
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 07-14-2017 03:47 PM 1
Michael Thomas Suspended First Four Games | SportSpyder This thread Refback 07-14-2017 03:46 PM 4


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:18 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts