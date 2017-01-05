AsylumGuido 1000 Posts +

MIckey Loomis on Nick Fairley's condition: 'The time of the discovery wasn't great for us nor for him' MIckey Loomis on Nick Fairley's condition: 'The time of the discovery wasn't great for us nor for him'







By Amos Morale III

NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said Monday that Nick Fairley's heart condition which spurred to Saints to put him on injured reserve has been a difficult situation for the team.



"Obviously the time of the discovery wasn't great for us, nor for him," Loomis said. "But the most important thing is his health.....when doctor says 'look you shouldn't play' you shouldn't play. That's where we are at right now and that's pretty much all we can say about it."



Loomis joined NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune's columnists Jeff Duncan and Larry Holder's daily radio show Dunc & Holder on 1280 FM Monday morning and discussed the team's reaction to Fairley's condition.



Fairley, who posted 43 tackles, nine for loss, 6.5 sacks and 22 quarterback hits, saw at least three heart specialists after a team doctor noticed an irregularity with his heart at some point after the physical he took to sign his new contract in March.



Loomis said he couldn't go into specifics of Fairley's condition because of "his personal health information" but said that Fairley's absence has been difficult for the team.



"He had really maybe his best season ever last year," Loomis told Duncan and Holder. "We were counting on him and looking forward to having on our team going forward so this has been difficult.



