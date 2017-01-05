|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; 1. Terron Armstead 2. Max Unger 3. Nick Fairley 4. Josh Hill Only 5 teams with less but obviously not taking into account impact or scheduled to return. Armstead out for a while so really just two players big picture ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|07-18-2017, 06:19 AM
|#1
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 4,707
|
2017 Salute To The Fallen
1. Terron Armstead
2. Max Unger
3. Nick Fairley
4. Josh Hill
Only 5 teams with less but obviously not taking into account impact or scheduled to return. Armstead out for a while so really just two players big picture so it could be much worse.
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83442-2017-salute-fallen.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|07-18-2017 07:12 AM
|1
|2017 Salute To The Fallen
|This thread
|Refback
|07-18-2017 06:36 AM
|1