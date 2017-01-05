Beastmode 1000 Posts +

Join Date: Jul 2010 Posts: 4,707

2017 Salute To The Fallen



1. Terron Armstead

2. Max Unger

3. Nick Fairley

4. Josh Hill



Only 5 teams with less but obviously not taking into account impact or scheduled to return. Armstead out for a while so really just two players big picture so it could be much worse. 1. Terron Armstead2. Max Unger3. Nick Fairley4. Josh HillOnly 5 teams with less but obviously not taking into account impact or scheduled to return. Armstead out for a while so really just two players big picture so it could be much worse.