|07-18-2017, 12:18 PM
|#1
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 3,593
|
He is everywhere
And I am getting sick of it. This poster has never been this increasingly active and I do believe we are not able to have polite disagreements because of his constant interfering. Sorry to say it, but Guido is ruining the forum for me. And I do believe without his constant interfering, maybe things would not have gotten out of hand on here. He's done nothing imo but bring a bad influence to this forum and he has his fellow supporters cheerleading him on.
Further, those that do not like him need to quit joining him against me and others and quit arguing with posters who share your view of him. And that includes "I am ignoring this poster" and "I can't stand replying to this person's threads." By doing that, you are only encouraging him. It's time to take a stand against him and quit letting him ruin this forum.
|07-18-2017, 12:44 PM
|#2
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: SW Ohio
Posts: 1,627
|
Re: He is everywhere
Originally Posted by WillSaints81So, if I read you correctly we need to stop egging Guido on by doing the thinks like what you just did?
Dude, lighten up. Life is way too short to sweat BS like this.
|07-18-2017, 12:53 PM
|#3
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2004
Location: Richland, MS.
Posts: 2,086
|
Re: He is everywhere
What is this, Facebook???
