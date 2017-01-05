WillSaints81 1000 Posts +

Join Date: Oct 2012 Posts: 3,593

He is everywhere And I am getting sick of it. This poster has never been this increasingly active and I do believe we are not able to have polite disagreements because of his constant interfering. Sorry to say it, but Guido is ruining the forum for me. And I do believe without his constant interfering, maybe things would not have gotten out of hand on here. He's done nothing imo but bring a bad influence to this forum and he has his fellow supporters cheerleading him on.



Further, those that do not like him need to quit joining him against me and others and quit arguing with posters who share your view of him. And that includes "I am ignoring this poster" and "I can't stand replying to this person's threads." By doing that, you are only encouraging him. It's time to take a stand against him and quit letting him ruin this forum.