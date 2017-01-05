Threaded by AsylumGuido 1000 Posts + Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: Bossier City, LA Posts: 4,715

Rating: (0 votes - average) Saints' Drew Brees, Michael Thomas not waiting for training camp



Mike Triplett

ESPN Staff Writer



It didnt take long for Drew Brees to find a rhythm with another rookie receiver, Michael Thomas, last year.



But the New Orleans Saints newest dynamic duo isnt resting on its laurels. Brees shared a video of the two working out with a group of other players in his offseason home base of San Diego.



Twitter

Brees has traditionally invited his teammates to come to San Diego in July to work out with him and his longtime trainer, Todd Durkin. Two years ago, he had his receivers stand-up paddle boarding (some of them awkwardly).



Now Thomas has a chance to take his place alongside Marques Colston, Jimmy Graham, Darren Sproles and Brandin Cooks as one of Brees most productive business partners ever -- maybe even topping them all, if last year was any indication.



Thomas had one of the greatest rookie seasons of any receiver in NFL history last year after being drafted in the second round out of Ohio State. His 92 catches were the second-most by a rookie all-time, behind only Anquan Boldin. He also had 1,137 yards and nine touchdowns in just 15 games played.



Thomas has embraced the high expectations this offseason -- and the No. 1 receiver role that he inherited after the Saints traded Cooks to the New England Patriots. Thomas said this offseason that he added about 10 pounds of muscle and, "I want to be one of the best to ever play the game, so I put a lot of pressure on myself." Mike TriplettESPN Staff WriterIt didnt take long for Drew Brees to find a rhythm with another rookie receiver, Michael Thomas, last year.But the New Orleans Saints newest dynamic duo isnt resting on its laurels. Brees shared a video of the two working out with a group of other players in his offseason home base of San Diego.Brees has traditionally invited his teammates to come to San Diego in July to work out with him and his longtime trainer, Todd Durkin. Two years ago, he had his receivers stand-up paddle boarding (some of them awkwardly).Now Thomas has a chance to take his place alongside Marques Colston, Jimmy Graham, Darren Sproles and Brandin Cooks as one of Brees most productive business partners ever -- maybe even topping them all, if last year was any indication.Thomas had one of the greatest rookie seasons of any receiver in NFL history last year after being drafted in the second round out of Ohio State. His 92 catches were the second-most by a rookie all-time, behind only Anquan Boldin. He also had 1,137 yards and nine touchdowns in just 15 games played.Thomas has embraced the high expectations this offseason -- and the No. 1 receiver role that he inherited after the Saints traded Cooks to the New England Patriots. Thomas said this offseason that he added about 10 pounds of muscle and, "I want to be one of the best to ever play the game, so I put a lot of pressure on myself."