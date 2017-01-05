Threaded by AsylumGuido 1000 Posts + Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: Bossier City, LA Posts: 4,742

Rating: (0 votes - average) Drew Brees' allegiance to Saints takes drama out of extension talk







Mike Triplett

ESPN Staff Writer



METAIRIE, La. -- Technically, Drew Brees is in the same situation as Kirk Cousins.



The New Orleans Saints quarterback also is heading into the final year of his contract. And unless something changes in the next month, there appears to be no urgency from either Brees or the Saints to work out an extension.



But there is one huge difference between the two. While Cousins appears likely to test the free-agent market next March, Brees has made it pretty clear that he has no desire to play anywhere else but New Orleans.



Brees, 38, could have become an unrestricted free agent this year. (Can you imagine the payday he would have been offered from other QB-needy contenders after he led the NFL in passing yards for the seventh time last season with 5,208 yards?!)



Instead, Brees essentially gave up his leverage by agreeing to a fully guaranteed one-year, $24.25 million extension with New Orleans a few days before last year's season opener and pledging his desire to stay with the Saints as long as they'll have him.



For my money, the Saints and Brees should do the same thing again this year -- and shouldn't even bother waiting until September.



It would provide a nice morale boost heading into the 2017 season. And it would squash any potential speculation about the two sides moving on if, say, the Saints miss the playoffs for the fourth season in a row.



But then again, there's no real pressure on the Saints to guarantee Brees another $25 million or so through 2018 since there's no real fear that he'll leave in free agency.



Give credit to Brees for not forcing their hand.



While his contract was a huge topic last summer, it basically has been a nonissue this year -- by design. As Brees said in March, he was specifically aiming "to put the conversation to bed just by saying, 'We can worry about it at the end of the year.'"



Still, the idea of Brees becoming an unrestricted free agent in eight months seems kind of nuts.



More here ... Mike TriplettESPN Staff WriterMETAIRIE, La. -- Technically, Drew Brees is in the same situation as Kirk Cousins.The New Orleans Saints quarterback also is heading into the final year of his contract. And unless something changes in the next month, there appears to be no urgency from either Brees or the Saints to work out an extension.But there is one huge difference between the two. While Cousins appears likely to test the free-agent market next March, Brees has made it pretty clear that he has no desire to play anywhere else but New Orleans.Brees, 38, could have become an unrestricted free agent this year. (Can you imagine the payday he would have been offered from other QB-needy contenders after he led the NFL in passing yards for the seventh time last season with 5,208 yards?!)Instead, Brees essentially gave up his leverage by agreeing to a fully guaranteed one-year, $24.25 million extension with New Orleans a few days before last year's season opener and pledging his desire to stay with the Saints as long as they'll have him.For my money, the Saints and Brees should do the same thing again this year -- and shouldn't even bother waiting until September.It would provide a nice morale boost heading into the 2017 season. And it would squash any potential speculation about the two sides moving on if, say, the Saints miss the playoffs for the fourth season in a row.But then again, there's no real pressure on the Saints to guarantee Brees another $25 million or so through 2018 since there's no real fear that he'll leave in free agency.Give credit to Brees for not forcing their hand.While his contract was a huge topic last summer, it basically has been a nonissue this year -- by design. As Brees said in March, he was specifically aiming "to put the conversation to bed just by saying, 'We can worry about it at the end of the year.'"Still, the idea of Brees becoming an unrestricted free agent in eight months seems kind of nuts.