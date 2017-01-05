ChrisXVI 1000 Posts +

PJ Williams Praised by Ike Taylor Vernon Hargreaves, Artie Burns among young corners to watch - NFL.com



P.J. Williams, New Orleans Saints

2017 projection: Three interceptions and 11 pass deflections.



This guy has been hampered by injury way too often. He was out all of 2015 with a torn hamstring and was put on injured reserve after Week 2 last season. Williams is too good to not play, and the Saints need his help in the secondary. He's a big corner (6-foot, 196 pounds) who can play bump-and-run coverage well, throwing the timing off between the quarterback and his receiver. Williams is poised for a big year because he has dedicated himself to his training this offseason in Orlando, Florida. I've trained with him this summer, and I've seen the urgency to get better physically. He understands what it means to be a professional. We're going to see him crack the Saints' starting lineup and make a splash.



Fellas, if Breaux, Williams and Lattimore can stay on the field together I think we are going to have a GREAT secondary! Fellas, if Breaux, Williams and Lattimore can stay on the field together I think we are going to have a GREAT secondary!