Old 07-21-2017, 09:25 AM   #1
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 4,719
Ranking every team's WRs: Saints 15th
Don't shoot the messenger, just another entertainment piece:

https://www.yahoo.com/sports/antonio...160029350.html


15th

Michael Thomas is the new No. 1 wide receiver in pass-happy New Orleans. (Getty) Outside: Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn Jr.
Slot: Willie Snead
Depth: Brandon Coleman, Tommylee Lewis
Thomas is one of two rookies ever to post at least 90 catches for at least 1,100 yards and at least nine touchdowns. The other? Odell Beckham Jr.


Think we are better than 15th but that is based of of extreme bias and assuming MT and Snead improve which they will.
Old 07-21-2017, 09:27 AM   #2
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 4,719
Re: Ranking every team's WRs: Saints 15th
Before I looked at it I thought we were very comparable to the Redskins and they are at 18. Pryor is no joke and Crowder is very good, more speed and agility than Snead. After that a big drop just like us.
Old 07-21-2017, 09:46 AM   #3
Join Date: Sep 2004
Location: Richland, MS.
Posts: 2,089
Re: Ranking every team's WRs: Saints 15th
Trading Cooks has justifiably knocked the Saints to the middle of the pack. Since the Saints upgraded the running game I don't see the WR downgrade being much of an issue. I think having guys who can catch passes from the RB position will open a lot of stuff for these guys.
Old 07-21-2017, 09:54 AM   #4
Join Date: Jul 2011
Posts: 4,826
Re: Ranking every team's WRs: Saints 15th
Saints receiving corps have arguably never been rated much higher. We haven't needed high ranking receivers because Brees has made no names look like pro bowlers. With his age though it wouldn't hurt to try and find an all star receiver in FA next year if someone is there and we can to start along side Thomas.
Old 07-21-2017, 10:04 AM   #5
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 6,995
Blog Entries: 1
Re: Ranking every team's WRs: Saints 15th
Lampman
Fuller
Lewis

I think these guys will battle it out for WR spot #5.
