Ranking every team's WRs: Saints 15th Don't shoot the messenger, just another entertainment piece:



15th



Michael Thomas is the new No. 1 wide receiver in pass-happy New Orleans. (Getty) Outside: Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn Jr.

Slot: Willie Snead

Depth: Brandon Coleman, Tommylee Lewis

Thomas is one of two rookies ever to post at least 90 catches for at least 1,100 yards and at least nine touchdowns. The other? Odell Beckham Jr.





Think we are better than 15th but that is based of of extreme bias and assuming MT and Snead improve which they will.