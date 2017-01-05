|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Don't shoot the messenger, just another entertainment piece: https://www.yahoo.com/sports/antonio...160029350.html 15th Michael Thomas is the new No. 1 wide receiver in pass-happy New Orleans. (Getty) Outside: Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn Jr. Slot: Willie Snead Depth: Brandon Coleman, Tommylee Lewis Thomas is ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|07-21-2017, 09:25 AM
|#1
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 4,719
|
Ranking every team's WRs: Saints 15th
Don't shoot the messenger, just another entertainment piece:
https://www.yahoo.com/sports/antonio...160029350.html
15th
Michael Thomas is the new No. 1 wide receiver in pass-happy New Orleans. (Getty) Outside: Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn Jr.
Slot: Willie Snead
Depth: Brandon Coleman, Tommylee Lewis
Thomas is one of two rookies ever to post at least 90 catches for at least 1,100 yards and at least nine touchdowns. The other? Odell Beckham Jr.
Think we are better than 15th but that is based of of extreme bias and assuming MT and Snead improve which they will.
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|07-21-2017, 09:27 AM
|#2
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 4,719
|
Re: Ranking every team's WRs: Saints 15th
Before I looked at it I thought we were very comparable to the Redskins and they are at 18. Pryor is no joke and Crowder is very good, more speed and agility than Snead. After that a big drop just like us.
|07-21-2017, 09:46 AM
|#3
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2004
Location: Richland, MS.
Posts: 2,089
|
Re: Ranking every team's WRs: Saints 15th
Trading Cooks has justifiably knocked the Saints to the middle of the pack. Since the Saints upgraded the running game I don't see the WR downgrade being much of an issue. I think having guys who can catch passes from the RB position will open a lot of stuff for these guys.
|07-21-2017, 09:54 AM
|#4
|
Site Donor 2016
Join Date: Jul 2011
Posts: 4,826
|
Re: Ranking every team's WRs: Saints 15th
Saints receiving corps have arguably never been rated much higher. We haven't needed high ranking receivers because Brees has made no names look like pro bowlers. With his age though it wouldn't hurt to try and find an all star receiver in FA next year if someone is there and we can to start along side Thomas.
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83476-ranking-every-teams-wrs-saints-15th.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|Ranking every team's WRs: Saints 15th
|This thread
|Refback
|07-21-2017 09:53 AM
|1
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|07-21-2017 09:44 AM
|2