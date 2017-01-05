Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Big-name linebackers on bubble in Saints' 53-man roster projection

Big-name linebackers on bubble in Saints' 53-man roster projection

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; While I agree with Triplett's prediction at cornerback, I have no earthly idea how it will materialize at LINEBACKER. Big-name linebackers on bubble in Saints' 53-man roster projection - New Orleans Saints Blog- ESPN...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 07-21-2017, 04:35 PM   #1
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 6,998
Blog Entries: 1
Big-name linebackers on bubble in Saints' 53-man roster projection
While I agree with Triplett's prediction at cornerback, I have no earthly idea how it will materialize at LINEBACKER.

Big-name linebackers on bubble in Saints' 53-man roster projection - New Orleans Saints Blog- ESPN
K Major is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 07-21-2017, 04:48 PM   #2
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 4,720
Re: Big-name linebackers on bubble in Saints' 53-man roster projection
Too many unknowns at LB. I guess they could gel at some point but early on likely gonna be a rough ride.
Beastmode is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« What to watch when Saints training camp opens | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:50 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts