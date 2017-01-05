|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; While I agree with Triplett's prediction at cornerback, I have no earthly idea how it will materialize at LINEBACKER. Big-name linebackers on bubble in Saints' 53-man roster projection - New Orleans Saints Blog- ESPN...
07-21-2017, 04:35 PM
Big-name linebackers on bubble in Saints' 53-man roster projection
While I agree with Triplett's prediction at cornerback, I have no earthly idea how it will materialize at LINEBACKER.
Big-name linebackers on bubble in Saints' 53-man roster projection - New Orleans Saints Blog- ESPN
07-21-2017, 04:48 PM
Re: Big-name linebackers on bubble in Saints' 53-man roster projection
Too many unknowns at LB. I guess they could gel at some point but early on likely gonna be a rough ride.
