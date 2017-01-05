Rell&Gold 500th Post

Join Date: Apr 2012 Location: Washington, D.C Posts: 992

Back to the Past....Just Briefly! I know we are past the draft and many of us are or at least some of us are content with our draft picks...that's all right with me to each his own, OK Cool. But, I cant help but think we REALLY missed on some FUTURE DL this year. Only time will tell, but history show the guys we actually drafted at the DL positions won't be around for long. This was a Very Nice DL class. I'm hoping one of the picks become at least 5+ Sack guy assuming they wont be the "everydown" starter just yet. Im hoping that Im proved wrong. Because that guy from Michigan was there and multiple others and we passed for "projects". IJS Saints did what the Saints do settle in regards to drafting that is.