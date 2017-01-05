Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Old 07-22-2017, 11:32 AM
Back to the Past....Just Briefly!
I know we are past the draft and many of us are or at least some of us are content with our draft picks...that's all right with me to each his own, OK Cool. But, I cant help but think we REALLY missed on some FUTURE DL this year. Only time will tell, but history show the guys we actually drafted at the DL positions won't be around for long. This was a Very Nice DL class. I'm hoping one of the picks become at least 5+ Sack guy assuming they wont be the "everydown" starter just yet. Im hoping that Im proved wrong. Because that guy from Michigan was there and multiple others and we passed for "projects". IJS Saints did what the Saints do settle in regards to drafting that is.
Old 07-22-2017, 11:41 AM
Re: Back to the Past....Just Briefly!
We got a steal at 11, a steal at 32. Probably one of the closest Sharper clones at 42.

Was Kamara with it? Time will tell.

Anzalone? Could be a monster LB for us. Worth the investment at 76.

I don't know why people aren't happy.
Old 07-22-2017, 11:52 AM
Re: Back to the Past....Just Briefly!
Yea Im not questioning the Marshon Lattimore selection Morse so the Kamara Pick Anzalone Pick n those 2 DL we got because everyone took good pieces(DL)(LB) and we waited and was left with the scraps.
Old 07-22-2017, 11:53 AM
Re: Back to the Past....Just Briefly!
We did wind up getting major value for our picks. It's over now so we can only look forward. Most people hated the Michael Thomas pick last year but aren't complaining now.
Old 07-22-2017, 11:59 AM
Re: Back to the Past....Just Briefly!
We did wind up getting major value for our picks. It's over now so we can only look forward. Most people hated the Michael Thomas pick last year but aren't complaining now.
Right but you have to look back to make sure you dont make the same mistakes goong forward. And the Saints put defense on the backburner in my eyes. I didnt see too many people complaining about the Mike Thomas pick. And I wouldnt compare Mikes expectations to that of Anzalones so to speak.
Old 07-22-2017, 12:16 PM
Re: Back to the Past....Just Briefly!
We got a steal at 11, a steal at 32. Probably one of the closest Sharper clones at 42.

Was Kamara with it? Time will tell.

Anzalone? Could be a monster LB for us. Worth the investment at 76.

I don't know why people aren't happy.
I really don't know many who aren't happy.
