Lack of December cold weather games and home defensive issues One thing I noticed.....no cold weather road games in December. Our only road game the last two years outside a dome is TB, where our defense played well in both games. In 2014, we did well in Chicago and we had a big lead week 13(late Nov) in Pittsburgh. In 2013, we got crushed in Seattle(but that was going to happen no matter what) but did well in Carolina until the final drive. We won in Philadelphia in January and held Seattle to 16 points in Qwest for over three Qs.



We seem happy our defense never has to play these games in December. But maybe they should? If we want to include the Thanksgiving bump, then last season we didn't play outside home; in 2015 we held Houston to 24 points and after a 14-0 lead slowed them down rest of way; in 2013 we were up big in Pittsburgh before they almost came back which I am not sure was our defense collapsing or resting on a big lead; in 2013 we played just in Atlanta.



Our defense has been burned more than any in indoor conditions.



Our worst defensive games last year from top five

1.@Arizona

2.Atlanta

3.@Atlanta

4.Oakland

5.Carolina



Our best defensive games last year from top five

1.@NYG

2.Seattle(13 offensive)

3.@TB

4.@KC(technically 17 offensive)

5.TB/Denver(technically 20 or 17 offensive not sure how many FGs were off Thomas' fumbles)





There is no question.....our defense was worse indoors last year.



In 2015, this may be different. Our worst defensive games from top five

1.NYG

2.@Washington

3.Carolina

4.@Philadelphia

5.Detroit



Tennessee scored 6 extra in overtime so I'm not counting that.



In 2015, our best defensive games from top five

1.@TB

1.@Atlanta

3.Dallas

4.@Indy

5.Atlanta



This one is a little confusing because Atlanta week 17 was done; Dallas was bad and probably should not have scored 20; Indy was banged up so we were not beating a legit colts team and they have a retractable roof. But tied at number one was TB.



Now going into the other six games they would be ranked from best defensive to worst defensive in this order

1.@Houston

2.TB

3.@Carolina

4.Tennessee

5.Jacksonville

6.@Arizona



The bottom three are all indoors. Jacksonville also scored some garbage points but they were the jaguars. Two of the top three were on the road. Houston has a retractable roof and I'm thinking it was open that game.



El Nino had a big impact this season because of the weather conditions in December.



2014, early on we were worse on the road but then we finished worse at home.

2014 best defensive games from top five

1.Minnesota

2.@Carolina

3.@Chicago

4.SF

4.TB

4.@TB



Three of these games are in outdoor conditions with the least cold ranked near the bottom of this list. Minnesota was bad offensively at the time and Tb went 2-14.



2014 worst defensive games from top five

1.Carolina

2.@Dallas

3.Baltimore

4.@Atlanta

5.@Pittsburgh



And next on the list is @Det/Cin. Except Pittsburgh, who scored unanswered points late, all of the games on this list are indoors.



So I rest my case. The defense has to improve at home and in indoor conditions which we play nine games a year. However, Dallas/NYG, GB/Minnesota, Detroit/Chicago Arizona/SF each contain at least one indoor game with Philadelphia/Washington and Seattle/LA(not when St.L) being the only outside pairs. This year we have eleven indoor games(including London), although Atlanta has a retractable roof now which might help us.