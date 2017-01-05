|
Camp beast definition : A camp beast is usually a player that is fighting for a roster spot, but can be any player that is performing above and beyond general expectation. See mine below. Adam Bighill...
|
|
|07-23-2017, 04:52 PM
2017 Saints training camp beast - who is yours?
Camp beast definition : A camp beast is usually a player that is fighting for a roster spot, but can be any player that is performing above and beyond general expectation. See mine below.
Adam Bighill
