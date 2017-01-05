Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Michael Mauti Returns To Saints

Michael Mauti Returns To Saints

Opening bid for Comeback Player of the Year???

Opening bid for Comeback Player of the Year???
Re: Michael Mauti Returns To Saints
Awesome. I like the guy. He may not be a great player but his motor is non stop and he leaves it all on the field.
Re: Michael Mauti Returns To Saints
Originally Posted by CharityMike
Awesome. I like the guy. He may not be a great player but his motor is non stop and he leaves it all on the field.
he's good on ST. I like him
Re: Michael Mauti Returns To Saints
And he's not too shabby as a depth Linebacker!
Re: Michael Mauti Returns To Saints
I'm wondering if our new LB and ST coaches saw some of his tape and requested his return?
Re: Michael Mauti Returns To Saints
And the plot thickens at LB.
Re: Michael Mauti Returns To Saints
Oh the parody of the NFL!!!

You Watch. I bet they turn out to be the lifeblood of the team and some area we thought was spade tight like RB does not deliver the goods on target. Like last year Spiller. Still not even sure what happened with that situation or even Murphy.
Re: Michael Mauti Returns To Saints
Originally Posted by Beastmode
Oh the parody of the NFL!!!

You Watch. I bet they turn out to be the lifeblood of the team and some area we thought was spade tight like RB does not deliver the goods on target. Like last year Spiller. Still not even sure what happened with that situation or even Murphy.
would be typical, wouldn't it?
Re: Michael Mauti Returns To Saints
Originally Posted by spkb25
would be typical, wouldn't it?
As long as it happens on the defensive side the offense will take care of itself. I've got my fingers, toes, and gonads crossed! (hurts, by the way)
