|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Opening bid for Comeback Player of the Year??? Twitter...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|07-24-2017, 05:01 PM
|#1
|
Threaded by jeanpierre
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 14,659
Blog Entries: 25
Rating: (0 votes - average)
Opening bid for Comeback Player of the Year???
|
Views: 56
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|07-24-2017, 05:07 PM
|#2
|
Realist
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mid City, New Orleans
Posts: 2,819
|
Re: Michael Mauti Returns To Saints
Awesome. I like the guy. He may not be a great player but his motor is non stop and he leaves it all on the field.
|07-24-2017, 05:11 PM
|#3
|
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 9,860
|
Re: Michael Mauti Returns To Saints
|07-24-2017, 05:37 PM
|#4
|
10000 POST CLUB
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Alexandria, La
Posts: 10,512
|
Re: Michael Mauti Returns To Saints
And he's not too shabby as a depth Linebacker!
|07-24-2017, 05:41 PM
|#5
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 4,782
|
Re: Michael Mauti Returns To Saints
I'm wondering if our new LB and ST coaches saw some of his tape and requested his return?
|07-24-2017, 05:53 PM
|#6
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 4,556
|
Re: Michael Mauti Returns To Saints
And the plot thickens at LB.
|07-24-2017, 06:08 PM
|#7
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 4,728
|
Re: Michael Mauti Returns To Saints
Oh the parody of the NFL!!!
You Watch. I bet they turn out to be the lifeblood of the team and some area we thought was spade tight like RB does not deliver the goods on target. Like last year Spiller. Still not even sure what happened with that situation or even Murphy.
|07-24-2017, 06:13 PM
|#8
|
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 9,860
|
Re: Michael Mauti Returns To Saints
Originally Posted by Beastmodewould be typical, wouldn't it?
|07-24-2017, 06:20 PM
|#9
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 4,782
|
Re: Michael Mauti Returns To Saints
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83506-michael-mauti-returns-saints.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|Michael Mauti Returns To Saints
|This thread
|Refback
|07-24-2017 05:33 PM
|1