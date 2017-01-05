Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Most Underrated and Overrated Players on the Saints Roster

Most Underrated and Overrated Players on the Saints Roster

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Don't usually applaud Prisco, but he definitely called it... Twitter...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 07-25-2017, 09:29 AM   #1
Site Donor 2015
 
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 14,664
Blog Entries: 25
Most Underrated and Overrated Players on the Saints Roster
Don't usually applaud Prisco, but he definitely called it...

jeanpierre is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 07-25-2017, 09:40 AM   #2
Site Donor 2014
 
Join Date: May 2007
Location: TEMPO Arkansas River Swamp
Posts: 1,244
Blog Entries: 2
Re: Most Underrated and Overrated Players on the Saints Roster
Good grief yes. Strief is a man's man; Fleener not so much.

Hope Coby now has a better feel for the playbook & decreases the drops, otherwise another waste of money & space.
Barry from MS is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 07-25-2017, 10:03 AM   #3
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Aug 2007
Posts: 1,894
Re: Most Underrated and Overrated Players on the Saints Roster
Pay attention to Jack Doyle from the Colts. An UDFA who ran the 2 second round TE's out of Indy!
vpheughan is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Big-name linebackers on bubble in Saints' 53-man roster projection | Back to the Past....Just Briefly! »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83519-most-underrated-overrated-players-saints-roster.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 07-25-2017 10:09 AM 1
Most Underrated and Overrated Players on the Saints Roster This thread Refback 07-25-2017 09:30 AM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:56 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts