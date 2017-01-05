Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Offensive line?

Offensive line?

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Is there anyone out there worth a damn that we can sign this late in the game? If so how do we make space. Armstead didn't bother me much because it was kind of expected and we've done ok without ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 07-25-2017, 11:39 AM   #1
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: Jul 2011
Posts: 4,845
Offensive line?
Is there anyone out there worth a damn that we can sign this late in the game? If so how do we make space. Armstead didn't bother me much because it was kind of expected and we've done ok without him in the past. Missing Unger is gonna hurt if he can't get back early. Kelemente was a surprise. That leaves us dangerously thin and I think it's a concern worth addressing.

I really think we have the potential to finally have a good to great running game which will help take some of the pressure off Brees. We are deep there too.

If a couple of these starters had gone down during the season fine, but starting out of the gate this thin is what bothers me.

Imo we have to win one of the first 2 games. We do that and we can make a run.
"Dreams do not come true without A LOT of failure" Walt Disney"
The Dude is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 07-25-2017, 11:52 AM   #2
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 4,786
Re: Offensive line?
I think you are overreacting to Kelemente's being designated as preseason Active/PUP. Any player that is currently unable to clear the pre-camp physical gets placed on the PUP, no matter how minor the situation may be.

Last year at this time:

07/25/2016 25 - Placed LT Terron Armstead, WR Vincent Brown, LB Hau'oli Kikaha and CB Keenan Lewis on the active/physically unable to perform list.
AsylumGuido is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 07-25-2017, 12:06 PM   #3
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Sep 2011
Location: Grand Haven, Michigan by way of a little Mississippi River town in Louisiana
Posts: 4,778
Re: Offensive line?
Originally Posted by AsylumGuido View Post
I think you are overreacting to Kelemente's being designated as preseason Active/PUP. Any player that is currently unable to clear the pre-camp physical gets placed on the PUP, no matter how minor the situation may be.

Last year at this time:

07/25/2016 25 - Placed LT Terron Armstead, WR Vincent Brown, LB Hau'oli Kikaha and CB Keenan Lewis on the active/physically unable to perform list.
And how many played?
halloween 65 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 07-25-2017, 12:09 PM   #4
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: Jul 2011
Posts: 4,845
Re: Offensive line?
Originally Posted by halloween 65 View Post
And how many played?
Exactly.

And those were far from minor injuries or simply not passing a physical.
The Dude is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Back to the Past....Just Briefly! | Michael Mauti Returns To Saints »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83522-offensive-line.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
Offensive line? This thread Refback 07-25-2017 11:40 AM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:26 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts