Offensive line? Is there anyone out there worth a damn that we can sign this late in the game? If so how do we make space. Armstead didn't bother me much because it was kind of expected and we've done ok without him in the past. Missing Unger is gonna hurt if he can't get back early. Kelemente was a surprise. That leaves us dangerously thin and I think it's a concern worth addressing.



I really think we have the potential to finally have a good to great running game which will help take some of the pressure off Brees. We are deep there too.



If a couple of these starters had gone down during the season fine, but starting out of the gate this thin is what bothers me.



Imo we have to win one of the first 2 games. We do that and we can make a run.