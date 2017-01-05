|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Is there anyone out there worth a damn that we can sign this late in the game? If so how do we make space. Armstead didn't bother me much because it was kind of expected and we've done ok without ...
|07-25-2017, 11:39 AM
|#1
Offensive line?
Is there anyone out there worth a damn that we can sign this late in the game? If so how do we make space. Armstead didn't bother me much because it was kind of expected and we've done ok without him in the past. Missing Unger is gonna hurt if he can't get back early. Kelemente was a surprise. That leaves us dangerously thin and I think it's a concern worth addressing.
I really think we have the potential to finally have a good to great running game which will help take some of the pressure off Brees. We are deep there too.
If a couple of these starters had gone down during the season fine, but starting out of the gate this thin is what bothers me.
Imo we have to win one of the first 2 games. We do that and we can make a run.
"Dreams do not come true without A LOT of failure" Walt Disney"
|07-25-2017, 11:52 AM
|#2
Re: Offensive line?
I think you are overreacting to Kelemente's being designated as preseason Active/PUP. Any player that is currently unable to clear the pre-camp physical gets placed on the PUP, no matter how minor the situation may be.
Last year at this time:
07/25/2016 25 - Placed LT Terron Armstead, WR Vincent Brown, LB Hau'oli Kikaha and CB Keenan Lewis on the active/physically unable to perform list.
|07-25-2017, 12:06 PM
|#3
Re: Offensive line?
Originally Posted by AsylumGuidoAnd how many played?
|07-25-2017, 12:09 PM
|#4
Re: Offensive line?
