Remembering Saints CB Dave Whitsell’s unforgettable 1967 season | The Saints Nation While that team did have a number of recognizable names at that time, most of the players didnt live up to their name. That is, except for Dave Weasel Whitsell. You can probably guess the guy got his nickname based on his defensive ball skills and ability to take the ball away from opponents. As bad as the Saints history was from 1967-1985, Whitsell did something so special that season that it still deserves to be celebrated to this day. In fact, his team record for interceptions in a season still holds 50 years later.