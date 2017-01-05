|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; While that team did have a number of recognizable names at that time, most of the players didnt live up to their name. That is, except for Dave Weasel Whitsell. You can probably guess the guy got his nickname based ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|07-25-2017, 07:57 PM
|#1
|
SaintsWillWin
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,505
|
Remembering Saints CB Dave Whitsells unforgettable 1967*season
While that team did have a number of recognizable names at that time, most of the players didnt live up to their name. That is, except for Dave Weasel Whitsell. You can probably guess the guy got his nickname based on his defensive ball skills and ability to take the ball away from opponents. As bad as the Saints history was from 1967-1985, Whitsell did something so special that season that it still deserves to be celebrated to this day. In fact, his team record for interceptions in a season still holds 50 years later.
Remembering Saints CB Dave Whitsell’s unforgettable 1967 season | The Saints Nation
|
"A Veteran is someone who, at one point in his life, wrote a blank check made payable to "The United States of America" for an amount of "up to and including my life."
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83531-remembering-saints-cb-dave-whitsell-s-unforgettable-1967-season.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|Remembering Saints CB Dave Whitsells unforgettable 1967*season
|This thread
|Refback
|07-25-2017 08:30 PM
|1