Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Remembering Saints CB Dave Whitsells unforgettable 1967*season

Remembering Saints CB Dave Whitsells unforgettable 1967*season

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; While that team did have a number of recognizable names at that time, most of the players didnt live up to their name. That is, except for Dave Weasel Whitsell. You can probably guess the guy got his nickname based ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 07-25-2017, 07:57 PM   #1
SaintsWillWin
 
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,505
Remembering Saints CB Dave Whitsells unforgettable 1967*season
While that team did have a number of recognizable names at that time, most of the players didnt live up to their name. That is, except for Dave Weasel Whitsell. You can probably guess the guy got his nickname based on his defensive ball skills and ability to take the ball away from opponents. As bad as the Saints history was from 1967-1985, Whitsell did something so special that season that it still deserves to be celebrated to this day. In fact, his team record for interceptions in a season still holds 50 years later.

Remembering Saints CB Dave Whitsell’s unforgettable 1967 season | The Saints Nation
"A Veteran is someone who, at one point in his life, wrote a blank check made payable to "The United States of America" for an amount of "up to and including my life."
WhoDat!656 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Hau'oli Kikaha hopes to be back on the field for training camp | Most Underrated and Overrated Players on the Saints Roster »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83531-remembering-saints-cb-dave-whitsell-s-unforgettable-1967-season.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
Remembering Saints CB Dave Whitsells unforgettable 1967*season This thread Refback 07-25-2017 08:30 PM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:27 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts