What defensive scheme should the Saints employ to get on this list?



What would be the Saints scheme that would put them on this list next offseason?



Note that the Saints do employ at least one of the schemes (The Big Nickel) on a regular basis.



I wasn't able to locate an overview or film study of Allen's scheme for the 2016 season. The best I could do was this piece from the 2016 offseason:



https://whodatwarriors.com/2016/05/2...ensive-scheme/



As training camp and preseason is upon us, I'm interested in what I should be evaluating in terms of a scheme that can improve the defensive results since 2013.



