this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; NFL1000: Ranking the Best Defensive Schemes | Bleacher Report discusses 10 effective modern defensive schemes. What would be the Saints scheme that would put them on this list next offseason? Note that the Saints do employ at least one of ...
07-26-2017, 02:00 PM
|#1
The Professor
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Lithonia, GA
Posts: 1,849
What defensive scheme should the Saints employ to get on this list?
NFL1000: Ranking the Best Defensive Schemes | Bleacher Report discusses 10 effective modern defensive schemes.
What would be the Saints scheme that would put them on this list next offseason?
Note that the Saints do employ at least one of the schemes (The Big Nickel) on a regular basis.
I wasn't able to locate an overview or film study of Allen's scheme for the 2016 season. The best I could do was this piece from the 2016 offseason:
https://whodatwarriors.com/2016/05/2...ensive-scheme/
As training camp and preseason is upon us, I'm interested in what I should be evaluating in terms of a scheme that can improve the defensive results since 2013.
07-26-2017, 02:18 PM
|#2
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 4,796
Re: What defensive scheme should the Saints employ to get on this list?
I was going to point you to that same article. I found it a while back when I was wondering the same thing. I really don't think Allen has a set defensive scheme. He basically does the same thing on defense that Payton does on offense. He schemes to his player's strengths. when he's got the right personnel out there he'll bring pressure from all over. That's a reason why I am so excited about the new speed we have at LB and the quality depth of the secondary.
07-26-2017, 03:05 PM
|#3
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 4,736
Re: What defensive scheme should the Saints employ to get on this list?
