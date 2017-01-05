|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum;
07-26-2017, 05:19 PM
#2
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 4,738
|
Re: Saints Waive RB Marcus Murphy
I knew this was only a matter of days. Had a flash or two but severe mental breakdown when he got a real shot. Not even sure how he stuck around this long. Wasted late round pick so meh...it was likely not going to work out from the start but wish him the best. Maybe he returns due to injuries for us or someone later on.
07-26-2017, 05:29 PM
#3
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 4,806
|
Re: Saints Waive RB Marcus Murphy
Kamara and Ginn have made both Murphy and Cadet expendable.
07-26-2017, 05:48 PM
#4
|
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R)
Posts: 22,055
|
Re: Saints Waive RB Marcus Murphy
Roster shuffles, he might even be back soon
07-26-2017, 05:58 PM
#5
|
100th Post
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Nashville
Posts: 403
|
Re: Saints Waive RB Marcus Murphy
07-26-2017, 06:16 PM
#6
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 4,738
|
Re: Saints Waive RB Marcus Murphy
He is actually a decent player. I could see him latching on somewhere but he burnt the bridge here with a real brain freeze moment in time.
07-26-2017, 06:17 PM
#7
|
500th Post
Join Date: Jun 2012
Posts: 782
|
Re: Saints Waive RB Marcus Murphy
07-26-2017, 06:28 PM
#8
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location: The Toilet of Idaho
Posts: 3,277
|
Re: Saints Waive RB Marcus Murphy
Not surprised. We have enough RBs and returners. May have too many still.
|
