Re: Saints Waive RB Marcus Murphy I knew this was only a matter of days. Had a flash or two but severe mental breakdown when he got a real shot. Not even sure how he stuck around this long. Wasted late round pick so meh...it was likely not going to work out from the start but wish him the best. Maybe he returns due to injuries for us or someone later on.