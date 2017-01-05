Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Saints Waive RB Marcus Murphy

Old 07-26-2017, 05:15 PM   #1
Saints Waive RB Marcus Murphy
Old 07-26-2017, 05:19 PM   #2
Re: Saints Waive RB Marcus Murphy
I knew this was only a matter of days. Had a flash or two but severe mental breakdown when he got a real shot. Not even sure how he stuck around this long. Wasted late round pick so meh...it was likely not going to work out from the start but wish him the best. Maybe he returns due to injuries for us or someone later on.
Old 07-26-2017, 05:29 PM   #3
Re: Saints Waive RB Marcus Murphy
Kamara and Ginn have made both Murphy and Cadet expendable.
Old 07-26-2017, 05:48 PM   #4
Re: Saints Waive RB Marcus Murphy
Roster shuffles, he might even be back soon
Old 07-26-2017, 05:58 PM   #5
Re: Saints Waive RB Marcus Murphy
Originally Posted by Danno View Post
Roster shuffles, he might even be back soon
Don't ever say that again Danno!!!! Good Riddance!
Old 07-26-2017, 06:16 PM   #6
Re: Saints Waive RB Marcus Murphy
He is actually a decent player. I could see him latching on somewhere but he burnt the bridge here with a real brain freeze moment in time.
Old 07-26-2017, 06:17 PM   #7
Re: Saints Waive RB Marcus Murphy
Originally Posted by AsylumGuido View Post
Kamara and Ginn have made both Murphy and Cadet expendable.
I don't know about Cadet but Murphy couldn't hang on to the football. He was a turnover waiting to happen.
Old 07-26-2017, 06:28 PM   #8
Re: Saints Waive RB Marcus Murphy
Not surprised. We have enough RBs and returners. May have too many still.
