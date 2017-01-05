|
Former Chargers G Orlando Franklin visited the Saints on Wednesday and is discussing a deal with them, per source. Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 27, 2017 Orlando is a former 2nd rounder who started all 89 games of his career
|07-27-2017, 11:02 AM
Saints bring in veteran offensive lineman Orlando Franklin for a visit: source
Former Chargers G Orlando Franklin visited the Saints on Wednesday and is discussing a deal with them, per source.
Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 27, 2017
Orlando is a former 2nd rounder who started all 89 games of his career. He also played for the Broncos.
Saints bring in veteran offensive lineman Orlando Franklin for a visit: source
|07-27-2017, 11:07 AM
|#3
Re: Saints bring in veteran offensive lineman Orlando Franklin for a visit: source
Good move to help beef up the O-line.
|07-27-2017, 11:31 AM
|#4
Re: Saints bring in veteran offensive lineman Orlando Franklin for a visit: source
The info I think is missing from that article is why the Chargers released him? Injury? Cap savings? Poor play?
|07-27-2017, 12:02 PM
|#5
Re: Saints bring in veteran offensive lineman Orlando Franklin for a visit: source
