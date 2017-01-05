Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Former Chargers G Orlando Franklin visited the Saints on Wednesday and is discussing a deal with them, per source.  Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 27, 2017 Orlando is a former 2nd rounder who started all 89 games of his career ...

Old 07-27-2017, 11:02 AM   #1
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 7,032
Saints bring in veteran offensive lineman Orlando Franklin for a visit: source
Former Chargers G Orlando Franklin visited the Saints on Wednesday and is discussing a deal with them, per source.

 Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 27, 2017


Orlando is a former 2nd rounder who started all 89 games of his career. He also played for the Broncos.

Old 07-27-2017, 11:05 AM   #2
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 14,702
Re: Saints bring in veteran offensive lineman Orlando Franklin for a visit: source
Is OL Orlando Franklin related to WR Clifford Franklin?
Old 07-27-2017, 11:07 AM   #3
Join Date: Sep 2011
Location: Grand Haven, Michigan by way of a little Mississippi River town in Louisiana
Posts: 4,785
Re: Saints bring in veteran offensive lineman Orlando Franklin for a visit: source
Good move to help beef up the O-line.
Old 07-27-2017, 11:31 AM   #4
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Märsta, Sweden
Posts: 6,647
Re: Saints bring in veteran offensive lineman Orlando Franklin for a visit: source
The info I think is missing from that article is why the Chargers released him? Injury? Cap savings? Poor play?
Old 07-27-2017, 12:02 PM   #5
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,574
Re: Saints bring in veteran offensive lineman Orlando Franklin for a visit: source
Originally Posted by Crusader View Post
The info I think is missing from that article is why the Chargers released him? Injury? Cap savings? Poor play?
Not sure... but there is something about him and his eyes...

