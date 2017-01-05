Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Lattimore PBU

07-27-2017, 11:33 AM
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 9,888
Lattimore PBU
Not a ton of practice highlights for the Saints on Day 1 since they ran mostly base drills in a non-padded session. Rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore (who worked with the second string) had a nice PBU vs. receiver Michael Thomas in 7-on-7 drills

