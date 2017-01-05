|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Not a ton of practice highlights for the Saints on Day 1 since they ran mostly base drills in a non-padded session. Rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore (who worked with the second string) had a nice PBU vs. receiver Michael Thomas ...
|
|
|07-27-2017, 11:33 AM
|
|
Lattimore PBU
Not a ton of practice highlights for the Saints on Day 1 since they ran mostly base drills in a non-padded session. Rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore (who worked with the second string) had a nice PBU vs. receiver Michael Thomas in 7-on-7 drills
|
|
|
|
|
