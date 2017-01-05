|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Damian Swann is not going to be available for the start of training camp. The cornerback was among a group of players who did not pass their conditioning test and was placed on the active/non-football injury list, according to a ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|07-27-2017, 11:57 AM
|#1
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,574
Blog Entries: 29
|
Saints defensive back Damian Swann to start camp on active/non-football injury list
Damian Swann is not going to be available for the start of training camp.
The cornerback was among a group of players who did not pass their conditioning test and was placed on the active/non-football injury list, according to a source.
The team also placed tight end John Phillips on the non-football injury list, according to a source.
The third-year cornerback has not had good luck with injuries throughout his career. He showed promise during his rookie season in 2015, appearing in seven games primarily as a nickel cornerback, but had his season derailed by a series of concussions. He was placed on injured reserve prior to the start of last season due to a core muscle injury.
more on The Advocate
|
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|07-27-2017, 11:57 AM
|#2
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,574
Blog Entries: 29
|
Re: Saints defensive back Damian Swann to start camp on active/non-football injury list
Guess he gone now?
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|