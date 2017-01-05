Saints defensive back Damian Swann to start camp on active/non-football injury list



The cornerback was among a group of players who did not pass their conditioning test and was placed on the active/non-football injury list, according to a source.



The team also placed tight end John Phillips on the non-football injury list, according to a source.







The third-year cornerback has not had good luck with injuries throughout his career. He showed promise during his rookie season in 2015, appearing in seven games primarily as a nickel cornerback, but had his season derailed by a series of concussions. He was placed on injured reserve prior to the start of last season due to a core muscle injury.



