Eagles cut former first-round pick Marcus Smith - Should We?

Eagles cut former first-round pick Marcus Smith



The Eagles on Wednesday released the defensive end after three frustrating and lackluster seasons with the team.



The move comes as no surprise, as Smith was due a $594,000 roster bonus on the third day of camp. With none of his $889,515 base salary guaranteed, the Eagles clear roughly $1.5 million off the cap by parting ways with their ill-fated first-round pick from 2014.







In terms of draft busts, Smith hovers close to fellow 2014 disappointments Justin Gilbert, Greg Robinson and maybe even Johnny Manziel -- although on a far less-dramatic level than the overhyped ex-Browns passer. By contrast, Smith was a ghost for much of his time in Philadelphia.



