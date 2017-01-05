Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page What are we relying on the first few weeks?

What are we relying on the first few weeks?

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Our oline is not going to be completely healthy. Not talking about TA here but Unger. So will we be relying on defense to not fatigue for these low scoring starts on offense?...

Like Tree1Likes
  • 1 Post By ChrisXVI

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 07-27-2017, 12:57 PM   #1
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 3,622
What are we relying on the first few weeks?
Our oline is not going to be completely healthy. Not talking about TA here but Unger. So will we be relying on defense to not fatigue for these low scoring starts on offense?
WillSaints81 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 07-27-2017, 01:11 PM   #2
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 4,571
Re: What are we relying on the first few weeks?
Unger will be healthy in about a month. Pointless topic.
SaintFanInATLHELL likes this.
ChrisXVI is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 07-27-2017, 01:16 PM   #3
The Professor
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Lithonia, GA
Posts: 1,850
Re: What are we relying on the first few weeks?
Originally Posted by WillSaints81 View Post
Our oline is not going to be completely healthy. Not talking about TA here but Unger. So will we be relying on defense to not fatigue for these low scoring starts on offense?
Two false assumptions here:

1. Unger won't be back. All reports have him available for the first game of the season. Unger is a veteran. He really doesn't need training camp and preseason games to be ready for the season.

2. Low scoring starts. There is no evidence between O-Line changes and low scoring on the offense.

Given that both of the presumptions are false, there is really nothing to discuss.

SFIAH
SaintFanInATLHELL is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Saints Waive RB Marcus Murphy | What defensive scheme should the Saints employ to get on this list? »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83558-what-we-relying-first-few-weeks.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
What are we relying on the first few weeks? This thread Refback 07-27-2017 01:10 PM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:01 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts