Re: What are we relying on the first few weeks? Originally Posted by WillSaints81 Our oline is not going to be completely healthy. Not talking about TA here but Unger. So will we be relying on defense to not fatigue for these low scoring starts on offense?



1. Unger won't be back. All reports have him available for the first game of the season. Unger is a veteran. He really doesn't need training camp and preseason games to be ready for the season.



2. Low scoring starts. There is no evidence between O-Line changes and low scoring on the offense.



Given that both of the presumptions are false, there is really nothing to discuss.



