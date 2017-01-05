|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; "I think the key is winning early games," Florio added. "You establish momentum early, which they did in 2009. Confidence begets more confidence, and you're on track." Assessing the Saints' chances in the NFC South with Mike Florio: 'Dunc & ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|07-27-2017, 06:11 PM
|#1
|
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 9,892
|
Sleeper...?
"I think the key is winning early games," Florio added. "You establish momentum early, which they did in 2009. Confidence begets more confidence, and you're on track."
Assessing the Saints' chances in the NFC South with Mike Florio: 'Dunc & Holder' rewind | NOLA.com
Yep. Need to learn to win and do it early.
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|