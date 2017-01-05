Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Training camp day 1

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Pretty non eventful but didn't see it posted Explains Swann and mentions Brees getting hit. Payton says he thinks Anthony may be coming along. Kristian: Saints Training Camp day 1 news and notes | WWL...

07-27-2017, 10:19 PM   #1
Training camp day 1
Pretty non eventful but didn't see it posted

Explains Swann and mentions Brees getting hit. Payton says he thinks Anthony may be coming along.

Kristian: Saints Training Camp day 1 news and notes | WWL
07-27-2017, 10:25 PM   #2
Re: Training camp day 1
Teo at Mike; Klein at Sam; Anthony at Will ?
07-27-2017, 10:33 PM   #3
Re: Training camp day 1
Originally Posted by SmashMouth View Post
Teo at Mike; Klein at Sam; Anthony at Will ?
If it works, why not I'm all for it. They will rotate a bit. Would be nice to get something out of our early pick from a couple years back. At least enough to garner value. Right now he isn't worth squat.
