|07-27-2017, 10:19 PM
|#1
|
|
Training camp day 1
Pretty non eventful but didn't see it posted
Explains Swann and mentions Brees getting hit. Payton says he thinks Anthony may be coming along.
Kristian: Saints Training Camp day 1 news and notes | WWL
|07-27-2017, 10:25 PM
|#2
|
Re: Training camp day 1
Teo at Mike; Klein at Sam; Anthony at Will ?
|07-27-2017, 10:33 PM
|#3
|
Re: Training camp day 1
