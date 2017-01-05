Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Hearing about Kiakaha and Anthony's progress has given me a good feeling. It is just one practice and I don't think I make playoff plans yet but,and if that's a big IF? these two are able to contribute that could

First practice optimism
Hearing about Kiakaha and Anthony's progress has given me a good feeling. It is just one practice and I don't think I make playoff plans yet but,and if that's a big IF? these two are able to contribute that could be a big boost to a team that needs all the help it can get. Young and athletic at positions where we have been lacking this potential is intoxicating! As poor as the defense has been having these two in addition to talent and depth with the addition of veteran and rookie players this defense has to be better .Klein ,Teo, are upgrades as is Qkafor at DE! Having Breaux and Williams healthy with the additions of Williams and Latimore has to improve our defense ,right?.As a fan of constant sorrow I can't help getting exciting about the possibility of having a defense that is not completely a joke.
HOPE springs eternal for the ever suffering Saints Fan.
