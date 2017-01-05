|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Just when you thought the Saints were struggling or not one of the top teams in the NFL Mickey and Sean worked hard to prove you wrong. After the pending cut of Ellerbe the Saints will again lead the league ...
|07-28-2017, 08:21 AM
|#1
Hook, Line , and Sphincter
Just when you thought the Saints were struggling or not one of the top teams in the NFL Mickey and Sean worked hard to prove you wrong. After the pending cut of Ellerbe the Saints will again lead the league in dead money. Is it difficult to do? Not really, 65,000,000 in two years is ripe for the pickens.
Number one two years running. Way to go Mick. Nice work Sean. I like where your heads are at.
SP "I will never say never, but I don't think his condition will improve"
And that is why you hand the man a new contract.
If it doesn't matter who wins or loses, then why do they keep score?
Lombardi
|07-28-2017, 08:28 AM
|#2
Re: Hook, Line , and Sphincter
Originally Posted by spkb25Spike, what player move(s) specifically have you p/o'd, Ellerbe?
