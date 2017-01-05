spkb25 5000 POSTS! +

Hook, Line , and Sphincter Just when you thought the Saints were struggling or not one of the top teams in the NFL Mickey and Sean worked hard to prove you wrong. After the pending cut of Ellerbe the Saints will again lead the league in dead money. Is it difficult to do? Not really, 65,000,000 in two years is ripe for the pickens.



Number one two years running. Way to go Mick. Nice work Sean. I like where your heads are at.





SP "I will never say never, but I don't think his condition will improve"



And that is why you hand the man a new contract.