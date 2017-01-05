Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Hook, Line , and Sphincter

Hook, Line , and Sphincter

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Just when you thought the Saints were struggling or not one of the top teams in the NFL Mickey and Sean worked hard to prove you wrong. After the pending cut of Ellerbe the Saints will again lead the league ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 07-28-2017, 08:21 AM   #1
5000 POSTS! +
 
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 9,897
Hook, Line , and Sphincter
Just when you thought the Saints were struggling or not one of the top teams in the NFL Mickey and Sean worked hard to prove you wrong. After the pending cut of Ellerbe the Saints will again lead the league in dead money. Is it difficult to do? Not really, 65,000,000 in two years is ripe for the pickens.

Number one two years running. Way to go Mick. Nice work Sean. I like where your heads are at.


SP "I will never say never, but I don't think his condition will improve"

And that is why you hand the man a new contract.
If it doesn't matter who wins or loses, then why do they keep score?
Lombardi
spkb25 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 07-28-2017, 08:28 AM   #2
Site Donor 2015
 
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 14,714
Blog Entries: 25
Re: Hook, Line , and Sphincter
Originally Posted by spkb25 View Post
Just when you thought the Saints were struggling or not one of the top teams in the NFL Mickey and Sean worked hard to prove you wrong. After the pending cut of Ellerbe the Saints will again lead the league in dead money. Is it difficult to do? Not really, 65,000,000 in two years is ripe for the pickens.

Number one two years running. Way to go Mick. Nice work Sean. I like where your heads are at.


SP "I will never say never, but I don't think his condition will improve"

And that is why you hand the man a new contract.
Spike, what player move(s) specifically have you p/o'd, Ellerbe?
jeanpierre is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« 2017 New Orleans Saints: Roster Outlook | Sleeper...? »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83568-hook-line-sphincter.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 07-28-2017 08:34 AM 2
Hook, Line , and Sphincter This thread Refback 07-28-2017 08:24 AM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:37 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts