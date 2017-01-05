|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; YouTube (Short URL) YouTube (Short URL)...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|07-30-2017, 11:47 AM
|#1
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,590
Blog Entries: 29
|
Saints receivers coach Curtis Johnson says Michael Thomas wants to be great
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|07-30-2017, 11:52 AM
|#2
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 4,890
|
Re: Saints receivers coach Curtis Johnson says Michael Thomas wants to be great
Perhaps the most underrated receiving corps in the league.
|07-30-2017, 11:56 AM
|#3
|
Site Donor 2016
Join Date: Jul 2011
Posts: 4,900
|
Re: Saints receivers coach Curtis Johnson says Michael Thomas wants to be great
I have no doubt he will be.
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|