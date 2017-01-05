Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Wil Lutz confident heading into second season entrenched as Saints' kicker

Lutz really has been booming kicks with confidence this Training Camp...

Going into this season strong...
Entrenched is a pretty strong word for a Saints PK.
