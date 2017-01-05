|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|07-31-2017, 02:44 PM
|#1
|
Threaded by jeanpierre
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 14,833
Blog Entries: 25
Rating: (0 votes - average)
Last edited by hagan714; 07-31-2017 at 05:13 PM..
|
Views: 108
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|07-31-2017, 03:34 PM
|#3
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Apr 2010
Location: Bayou Bayfield CO
Posts: 4,227
|
Re: https://twitter.com/JoelAErickson/status/892103208314839040
Entrenched is a pretty strong word for a Saints PK.
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83605-wil-lutz-confident-heading-into-second-season-entrenched-saints-kicker.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|Wil Lutz confident heading into second season entrenched as Saints' kicker
|This thread
|Refback
|07-31-2017 05:36 PM
|1
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|07-31-2017 05:31 PM
|1