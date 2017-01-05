Wil Lutz confident heading into second season entrenched as Saints' kicker

jeanpierre Site Donor 2015

Join Date: Mar 2008 Location: Thibodaux Posts: 14,833 Blog Entries: 25

Re: https://twitter.com/JoelAErickson/status/892103208314839040 Lutz really has been booming kicks with confidence this Training Camp...



Going into this season strong... jnormand and spkb25 like this.