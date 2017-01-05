Tobias-Reiper Merces Letifer

Is Brees going to Tomlinson's induction? Because neither Rivers or Gates can :) Report: Chargers tell Rivers, Gates not to go to Tomlinson ceremony | ProFootballTalk



I get that this Saturday practice is the first open practice in the Chargers' new home, but not letting your 2 star players go to a once-in-a-lifetime event for their teammate, that is just short sided. No football fan will resent not seeing those 2 at one practice because they attended Tomlinson's induction, and surely the new coach is not making any fans in the locker room.



Besides, what can he possibly do to enforce this? Bench them? Cut them?



