|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Wil Lutz a rarity: a kicker the Saints are actually sticking with Mike Triplett ESPN Staff Writer METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints have used 11 kickers over the past 10 years and five kickers over the past four. ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-02-2017, 07:23 AM
|#1
|
Threaded by AsylumGuido
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 4,930
Rating: (0 votes - average)
Wil Lutz a rarity: a kicker the Saints are actually sticking with
Mike Triplett
ESPN Staff Writer
METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints have used 11 kickers over the past 10 years and five kickers over the past four.
So its a bit of a shock to the system to see second-year pro Wil Lutz running unchallenged in training camp, with a virtual stranglehold on the job for the second year in a row.
But thats exactly what the Saints were hoping for when they made the surprising decision to sign Lutz as an undrafted rookie last year during Week 1 of the regular season, after he had been cut by the Baltimore Ravens. They wanted to finally find a young kicker they could develop and count on for the long term.
The Saints had to stick with the strong-legged rookie from Georgia State through some growing pains early last year. But he finished the season strong. And now the Saints appear to have been rewarded with a battle-tested 23-year-old who looks and feels comfortable in the job.
I feel like Im hitting the ball well, said Lutz, who has looked great early in training camp. Of course theres always a couple Id like back to hit better. But I think the operations are smooth right now, and its good to be hitting the ball well this early. So Im excited to hopefully keep it going.
Lutz said it certainly helps that he has spent the entire offseason with one team, instead of showing up five days before the season opener like he did last year.
He also seemed to gain a lot last year from working with veteran special teams assistant Kevin ODea, who was brought in late last season after the Saints were plagued by blocked kicks.
Though it wasnt Lutzs fault every time (the linemen and the snap-hold operation got their share of the blame), the Saints were infamously doomed by blocked kicks last year.
They lost to the Denver Broncos, 25-23, in Week 10 when a potential game-winning extra point was blocked and returned for a two-point conversion. Their 16-13 loss at the New York Giants in Week 2 included a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown. And their 23-20 loss at the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 included a blocked field goal that set up a touchdown just before halftime.
More here ...
|
Views: 0
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|08-02-2017, 07:25 AM
|#2
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 4,930
|
Re: Wil Lutz a rarity: a kicker the Saints are actually sticking with
When was the last time that Payton didn't have two or more kickers in camp?
|08-02-2017, 07:45 AM
|#3
|
500th Post
Join Date: Jan 2007
Posts: 843
|
Re: Wil Lutz a rarity: a kicker the Saints are actually sticking with
If we lost 3 games on special teams last year, we could've been 10-6 on that alone. Add a moderately better defense and who knows what could happen when everyone least expects it
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83627-wil-lutz-rarity-kicker-saints-actually-sticking.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|Wil Lutz a rarity: a kicker the Saints are actually sticking with
|This thread
|Refback
|08-02-2017 07:34 AM
|1