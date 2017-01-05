Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
The Saints got back one of their top offensive linemen when Senio Kelemete practiced for the first time in training camp. New Orleans placed Kelemete on the physically unable to perform list with an undisclosed injury to open camp.

Saints activate Senio Kelemete off*PUP
The Saints got back one of their top offensive linemen when Senio Kelemete practiced for the first time in training camp.

New Orleans placed Kelemete on the physically unable to perform list with an undisclosed injury to open camp. He missed five practices before being activated.

Kelemete worked with the second team at center during some drills Wednesday, according to Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Saints activate Senio Kelemete off PUP | ProFootballTalk
Re: Saints activate Senio Kelemete off*PUP
Re: Saints activate Senio Kelemete off*PUP
Another reason Franklin was let go?
Re: Saints activate Senio Kelemete off*PUP
Save us Senio!
Re: Saints activate Senio Kelemete off*PUP
Originally Posted by Seer1 View Post
Another reason Franklin was let go?
No. Players on the Active/PUP list already count toward the 90 man roster.
Re: Saints activate Senio Kelemete off*PUP
well he is well versed in shot gun snaps. well can not be any worse. 2018 draft has C/OG on my wish list still
