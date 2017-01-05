|
|
|
SaintsWillWin
Saints activate Senio Kelemete off*PUP
The Saints got back one of their top offensive linemen when Senio Kelemete practiced for the first time in training camp.
New Orleans placed Kelemete on the physically unable to perform list with an undisclosed injury to open camp. He missed five practices before being activated.
Kelemete worked with the second team at center during some drills Wednesday, according to Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.
Saints activate Senio Kelemete off PUP | ProFootballTalk
Another reason Franklin was let go?
Save us Senio!
