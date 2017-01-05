WhoDat!656 SaintsWillWin

Join Date: Nov 2010 Location: Shreveport,Louisiana Posts: 12,515

Saints activate Senio Kelemete off*PUP



New Orleans placed Kelemete on the physically unable to perform list with an undisclosed injury to open camp. He missed five practices before being activated.



Kelemete worked with the second team at center during some drills Wednesday, according to Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.



Saints activate Senio Kelemete off PUP | ProFootballTalk The Saints got back one of their top offensive linemen when Senio Kelemete practiced for the first time in training camp.New Orleans placed Kelemete on the physically unable to perform list with an undisclosed injury to open camp. He missed five practices before being activated.Kelemete worked with the second team at center during some drills Wednesday, according to Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.