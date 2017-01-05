|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-03-2017, 08:14 PM
|#1
|
Threaded by jeanpierre
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 14,881
Rating: (0 votes - average)
|
Views: 63
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|08-03-2017, 08:15 PM
|#2
|
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 14,881
|
Re: Hau'oli Kikaha's 'impressive' return to defensive line has been 'very pleasant surprise' for Saints
Can't get over how much weight he's added in less than a year...
To be recovering from blowing his knee out a second time and then to add between 20-25 lbs is just...wow...
|08-03-2017, 08:57 PM
|#3
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 4,970
|
Re: Hau'oli Kikaha's 'impressive' return to defensive line has been 'very pleasant surprise' for Saints
|08-03-2017, 09:14 PM
|#4
|
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 14,881
|
Re: Hau'oli Kikaha's 'impressive' return to defensive line has been 'very pleasant surprise' for Saints
Found it. Both are wrong. I can't do basic arithmetic - it was two, plus this one. Thought I had just read about this...
"...Kikaha appreciates why many would wonder if he can regain peak form following a third left anterior cruciate ligament tear since college, so he doesn't take offense to the skepticism surrounding his comeback..."
Saints' Kikaha eyes 'great story' in comeback from injury
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83652-hauoli-kikahas-impressive-return-defensive-line-has-been-very-pleasant-surprise-saints.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|Hau'oli Kikaha's 'impressive' return to defensive line has been 'very pleasant surprise' for Saints
|This thread
|Refback
|08-03-2017 08:30 PM
|1
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|08-03-2017 08:23 PM
|4
|Shockers Articles | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|08-03-2017 08:22 PM
|1