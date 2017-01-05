Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page The Advocate: Issues with shotgun snaps have put Max Unger's value on full display at Saints camp

Issues with shotgun snaps have put Max Unger's value on full display at Saints camp

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter...

Like Tree1Likes
  • 1 Post By jeanpierre

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-04-2017, 09:29 PM   #1
Threaded by jeanpierre
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 14,907

Blog Entries: 25
Show Printable Version Email this Page
Rating: (0 votes - average)
Views: 53
Reply With Quote
Old 08-04-2017, 09:31 PM   #2
Site Donor 2015
 
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 14,907
Blog Entries: 25
Re: Issues with shotgun snaps have put Max Unger's value on full display at Saints camp
Also this pissing and worrying over Armstead, our best and most valuable lineman is Unger - the guy we traded the leagues' best TE at the time to obtain...

Max Unger is our Other Most Valuable Player, at least Drew's MVP for sure..
Seer1 likes this.
jeanpierre is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« 2017 New Orleans Saints: Roster Outlook | Mark Ingram: I can do the same things LeVeon Bell, David Johnson do »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83660-issues-shotgun-snaps-have-put-max-ungers-value-full-display-saints-camp.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
Issues with shotgun snaps have put Max Unger's value on full display at Saints camp This thread Refback 08-04-2017 09:47 PM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:57 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts