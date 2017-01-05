jeanpierre Site Donor 2015

Join Date: Mar 2008 Location: Thibodaux Posts: 14,907 Blog Entries: 25

Re: Issues with shotgun snaps have put Max Unger's value on full display at Saints camp Also this pissing and worrying over Armstead, our best and most valuable lineman is Unger - the guy we traded the leagues' best TE at the time to obtain...



Max Unger is our Other Most Valuable Player, at least Drew's MVP for sure.. Seer1 likes this.